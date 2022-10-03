Man accused of stealing debit card arrested

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole someone’s wallet and used their debit card.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV and charged him with burglary, theft, and credit card abuse.

The incident was reported on Aug. 30 at around 9:51 a.m. when a victim called police saying that he had been involved in an accident with a driver identified as Salinas.

According to the Laredo Police report, the victim said that while he was collecting information, Salinas walked over to his vehicle and looked inside.

When the victim returned to his vehicle, he noticed that his wallet was missing from the front seat.

Shortly after the accident, the victim checked his bank account and noticed several unauthorized transactions made at a convenience store.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to secure a warrant and arrest Salinas.

