Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man accused of stealing debit card arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole someone’s wallet and used their debit card.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV and charged him with burglary, theft, and credit card abuse.

The incident was reported on Aug. 30 at around 9:51 a.m. when a victim called police saying that he had been involved in an accident with a driver identified as Salinas.

According to the Laredo Police report, the victim said that while he was collecting information, Salinas walked over to his vehicle and looked inside.

When the victim returned to his vehicle, he noticed that his wallet was missing from the front seat.

Shortly after the accident, the victim checked his bank account and noticed several unauthorized transactions made at a convenience store.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to secure a warrant and arrest Salinas.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

Latest News

CBP’s increased security measures causes longer wait times at the border
CBP’s increased security measures causes longer wait times at the border
Laredo Fire Department warns public about scam calls
Webb County proclaims Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Webb County proclaims Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Car crashes into Laredo daycare center