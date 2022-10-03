LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Roberto Puente.

He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 130 and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

