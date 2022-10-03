Shop Local
New Goodwill store provides new opportunities in Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A new Goodwill Store has opened in north Laredo.

When you shop at Goodwill, all the purchases help fund education training and career services to people with disabilities and life barriers find employment.

The nonprofit organization says they get all their merchandise from San Antonio, and they invite the public to shop and buy some hidden treasures.

“There are certain things for example that you can find name brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Adidas. You never know what you’re going to find here. Every piece is 50 cents. If you want to buy bales, we sell bales as well for 50 cents as a pound. If you’re interested in buying by the truck, we sell that as well”, said Goodwill general manager Ignacio Valverde.

The store is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7p.m.

Sunday is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are located at 11914 Conly Road.

