Webb County proclaims Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to health experts, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer and in rare cases, men can get it too.

In the U.S. over 200,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year and on Monday, Webb County took the time to raise awareness on the illness.

Webb County Commissioners Court held a proclamation where several organizations who help patients with cancer joined together and dressed in pink to show their support for those diagnosed with it.

During the ceremony, Maria Laura Nanez, a 20-year cancer survivor spoke about the support given to her during treatment that helped keep her spirits up.

“It was devastating. My worry was how am I going to tell my parents? But I have a very supportive family. They helped me out through this, family, friends. I was teaching at that time. So, my students and my coworkers were very supportive”, said Nanez.

Screening tests can help detect breast cancer at an early stage.

At this time, there are over three million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

