Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar.

Border Patrol agents were then seen chasing a man on foot through the North Creek shopping plaza.

The man was eventually caught and taken into custody.

No word on what charges he may face at the moment.

