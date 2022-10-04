Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo.

On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body.

Currently, police report that there is no foul play suspected in relation to this case. The case is still under investigation by police.

