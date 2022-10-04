Shop Local
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo.

On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body.

Currently, police report that there is no foul play suspected in relation to this case. The case is still under investigation by police.

Nixon High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
CBP’s increased security measures causes delays at Laredo bridges
