City of Laredo decides not to renew contract with Tecos

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After multiple back-and-forth conversations, the Laredo City Council voted not to renew the contract for Tecos of Los dos Laredos.

The discussion was held behind closed doors but in the end, it came to a five to two vote.

Council members for Districts 4,5,6,7 and 8 decided not to move forward with renewing the contract.

While Council members for districts two and three voted for the contract renewal, a couple of members were absent from the final vote including District One Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez Jr and Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.

In the end, it looks like it’s bad news for Tecos fans as the team will not be playing its 2023 season on this side of the border.

When asked District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez why the city decided not to renew the contract, the said it had to do with the facility.

“Their contract will expire, and we are looking to hit the renovations to the stadium with around 10 million dollars, this is to ensure the safety of our citizens, that the stadium is in good shape and enjoy themselves. Last night we gave them an offer, but they did not accept the offer that the city is willing to do with them. And we’re just trying to move forward”, said Gutierrez.

The Tecos contract began back in 2018 and it was only for 5 years.

Despite not moving forward with the city, the team plans to continue to play ball on the other side of the border in Nuevo Laredo.

The city says it will share more details on the duration of the repairs at a later time.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear from the Tecos General Manager and he shares his thought on the councils decision.

Below is the official statement from the City of Laredo:

During Monday’s City Council Meeting, City Council decided that it will not renew the contract with the Tecolotes Baseball Team. City Council believes this decision is in the best interest of the community. After a year of contract negotiations for the use of Uni-Trade Stadium, the City was not able to reach fair and equitable terms. Therefore, after further review and consideration, the City of Laredo has decided to let the contract with the Tecolotes expire and will now move forward with building repairs. The City will share more details on the duration of the repairs at a later time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.