Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide.

Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal.

Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at the Town North Mobile Home & RV Park located at the 300 block of International Boulevard.

Authorities believe that the vehicle had been parked at the location since early Sunday morning.

After examining the body, officials discovered that Villarreal died from several gunshot wounds to the body.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify a possible person of interest who lives at the 200 block of Olive.

A total of four individuals were found, taken in for questioning and ultimately arrested.

The four individuals were identified as Christian Salinas, age 28, Damian Contreras, age 19, Kayleen Contreras, age 20, and Paula Gonzalez, age 26.

“They were able to successful find different pieces of evidence in findings in relationship to this homicide at that home”, said Joe Baeza. “Once they collected all these findings, they were able to speak to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office and they did deliver several warrants. In total, it was a total of five arrests, three arrests for murder, charging three people with murder and two individuals for failure to report a felony.”

Laredo Police say a fifth suspect Javier Contreras is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts do not engage, call police at 956-795-2800.

