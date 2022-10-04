Gilbert Sanchez named Laredo International Airport director

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months in the position as a temporary fill-in, a familiar face will remain at the helm of the Laredo International Airport.

Gilberto Sanchez has been selected as the director after serving as the interim for the past year. Sanchez has been employed by the city of Laredo for over 18 years in various positions. Previously, Sanchez was the Budget Director.

Sanchez says he’s excited to take on the role. “We will continue working to develop new routes in Laredo, I know that’s something the public wants. They talk about new airlines, new routes to other places for summer vacations or something like that. We’ve been working on that but that’s not an easy task. So we will continue working on that. Hopefully, one day we can bring more options to the citizens of Laredo. The work continues and we will continue doing it like we’ve been doing it,” said Sanchez.

Another project Sanchez says they are working on is the expansion of the terminal. Currently, they have $29 million for it, but it’s projected to cost over $50 million.

