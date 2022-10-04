Skip to content
Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
News
Weather
Election Results
Friday Football Fever
Sports
Watch Now!
Digital Content
Homepage
News
Local
State
National
News Livestream
Telemundo
Telemundo at 5
Weather
Local Radar
Closings
Upload Weather Pics Here
Sports
Friday Football Fever
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Scoreboard
Friday Football Fever: Teams
Friday Football Fever: Player of the Week
Digital Content
Pop Off The Clock
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Employment
About KGNS
Station Tours
Submit a News Tip
Jobs at KGNS
KGNS E-News
Contests
COVID-19 Map
Lottery
Submit Photos and Video
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
ABC
NBC
CBS
The CW
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
LISD Board District Six
By
Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
Man wanted for indecency with a child
Man accused of stealing debit card arrested
Latest News
LC Board of Trustees Place One
LISD Board District Five
LISD Board District Three
Laredo ISD Board District One