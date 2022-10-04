Migrants who crossed the river illegally surrendered to authorities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is new information regarding the large group of migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande under one of the international bridges on Friday, September 30. According to the Mexican consulate, it was all an act of desperation.

All of the migrants were from the interior of Mexico, from the states of Guerrero, Aguascalientes, and Michoacan. In coordination with Border Patrol, the Mexican consulate went to the agency’s south station where the migrants were being processed and spoke to the group. The migrants spent Friday night there and on Saturday morning were transferred to the McAllen-Reynosa border where they then boarded a bus and were taken back to Mexico City.

According to the Mexican consulate, before the river crossing, the migrants had been staying at a shelter in Nuevo Laredo for two months, waiting for asylum processing. The Consul of Protection to Mexicans Abroad, Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Echevarria, said, ”They found out that if they wanted to go back to their places of origin, it would cost them about $3,000 and if they wanted to cross into the U.S., it would cost them a little more. In their desperation, they escaped the shelter and found their way through the river and they crossed in order to give themselves to authorities.”

A total of 199 people crossed the river: 107 adults and 92 minors. Of those minors, 42 were girls and 50 were boys, including toddlers and even babies.

There were no injuries reported.

