Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Community members wanting to address concerns on Mines Road traffic will have the opportunity to do so on Tuesday night, October 4.

District 7 council member Vanessa Perez is hosting the town hall meeting with elected representatives in attendance to discuss the public concerns on this highly trafficked road.

On the agenda for discussion are current and future funding for projects and there will be an opportunity for public feedback.

It will be held at the Fasken Recreation Center at 15201 Cerralvo Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public.

