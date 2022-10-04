Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

National Night Out happens at Sames Auto Arena today

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, October 4, you can head outdoors to learn a little more about our local men in blue.

The 14th annual National Night Out is a family-friendly event scheduled today from 5:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. and will include food, music, and lots of fun.

Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is an event that allows police to showcase local partnerships between law enforcement agencies and create stronger bonds with the community. They say it also serves as a bridge of communication with the public. They are inviting everyone to head out to the Sames Auto Arena.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV
Man accused of stealing debit card arrested

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation to invest in local roadwork
Texas Department of Transportation to invest in local roadwork
Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting
Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting