National Night Out happens at Sames Auto Arena today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, October 4, you can head outdoors to learn a little more about our local men in blue.

The 14th annual National Night Out is a family-friendly event scheduled today from 5:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. and will include food, music, and lots of fun.

Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is an event that allows police to showcase local partnerships between law enforcement agencies and create stronger bonds with the community. They say it also serves as a bridge of communication with the public. They are inviting everyone to head out to the Sames Auto Arena.

