Nixon High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An unsuspecting LISD teacher got a big surprise on Monday morning.

Elvia Castillo, a teacher at Nixon High School was told by her administrators to expect state auditors to visit her class but instead she was surprised to learn she was selected as the KGNS Teacher of the Month for September.

Nominated by 16 different people including one of her students, Elvia was awarded $250 to use as she pleases courtesy of the program’s sponsor, The Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Castillo says her genuine love for each of her students is the inspiration behind her teaching.

“I consider them like my real kids, they know that when they walk into this door, I’m going to treat them the same with the respect, the way I treat my own kids, like the parents here, the community here at Nixon is so amazing because they know, like they trust me with their children, and they know like if I’m hard on them it’s because I want them to succeed”, said Ms. Castillo.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month, the second teacher for September will be announced soon.

