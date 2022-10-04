LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS)-It’s Tuesday, slightly humid and morning clouds in the upper 60s.

Then warming up to partly sunny skies with a high of 88.

Tonight partly cloudy with a low of 68.

Tomorrow the return of the 90s for south Texas but it wont last for long because by the end of the week rain chances will be possible with highs in the 80s .

Lows will increase into the low 70s and upper 60s for this week.

Have a good day.

