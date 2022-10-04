Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new LISD technology center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 2,000 teachers will have a new technology center where they will be able to train after the two-year wait for this building.

From computers to interactive smart boards, this is what Laredo ISD teachers can expect to see at a new center. On Tuesday, October 4, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building that will house technology training for teachers and faculty to use in their day-to-day jobs.

Many Laredo ISD members gathered to learn about the different types of training that will be offered. This state-of-the-art technology promises to help teachers enhance learning in the classroom for their students.

Laredo ISD Executive Director for Technology Services, Ambrosio Gomez, says this building is designed for teachers to train away from their home campus. “This technology training center would be mostly for our staff this offer is an opportunity for them to come in from campus for quality instruction technology in the equipment that they are familiar with. In these labs, they have projectors that they have in their classrooms so we can establish a relationship between the training and what we are offering them and what they have on the campuses,” said Gomez.

The building has multiple interactive classrooms that will train about 25 teachers each on technology for their classrooms like smart boards. Laredo ISD teachers are required at least 20 hours of digital professional learning in a year. LISD officials say they will also offer virtual training for those who can’t make it to the technology center. Laredo ISD says they also host technology expos for students from coding to digital learning.

