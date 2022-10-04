Sample ballots arrive at Webb County Elections Office

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just days away from early voting and if you’re wondering who’s on the ballot, the list is out of candidates in the running.

The sample ballots have arrived at the Webb County Elections Office and anyone can get a copy. The Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Luis Castillo said, “you can come by our offices if you need a print copy. They’re also on our website. You can see them on the internet, or oftentimes it’s the candidates who come to our office and they take copies to distribute.”

The office is getting ready for the election season and there are some changes voters should know about. For example, eligible voters can vote at all polling sites throughout the county regardless if they live in that precinct or not.

Also, mail-in ballots are available for those over the age of 65, if you’re going to be out of town or out of the country on Election Day or early voting, or if you have a physical impairment. The Elections Office says as of now they have a little over 1,000 requested mail-in ballots.

You can get your ballots for free at the elections office located at 1110 Washington Street or see the sample ballots through the Elections Office website.

Early voting starts in just 20 days, which will go from October 24 to November 4 with Election Day being Tuesday, November 8. For those who still haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so until October 11.

On the links provided, you can take a look at the sample ballots and county-wide voting sites.

