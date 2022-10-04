Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Search for City Manager continues with a town hall meeting scheduled

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search to fill the city manager position continues. A town hall meeting will be held Wednesday, October 5. The community is invited to attend and provide any thoughts they might have on the matter.

Mayor Pete Saenz says this is a valuable opportunity for the community to chime in on this vital process. “We’re asking the public, this is your opportunity to go by and express yourself and tell us what you’ve seen in the past, what you’re not happy with, and what you would like to see in the new city manager,” said Saenz.

The city selected SGR to help in the process by creating a profile for the position that will be posted for potential candidates. The position will be posted on their website in the next 10 days. It will include the necessary information for people interested in applying. Qualified semi-finalists will be chosen in 30 days.

Doug Thomas, the Senior Vice President and Executive Recruitment with SRG, said, “We’ve been asked to prioritize and select the semifinalist, so those semifinalists will then be starting to prepare additional information for the newly-seated council in January to be able to review that and select their finalist for the position.” Thomas adds” So, we’re looking at potentially interviewing for the candidates, assuming all schedules work, and the holidays, and things of that nature, probably towards the end of January or the first part of February, based upon everybody’s schedule at that stage.”

The town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library multi-purpose room, located at 1120 East Calton Road.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Sample Ballots arrive at Webb County
Migrants who crossed the river illegally surrendered to authorities
Migrants who crossed the river illegally surrendered to authorities
File photo: Tecos start 2022 season
City of Laredo decides not to renew contract with Tecos
Four arrested, one at large in connection to Laredo's 11th homicide