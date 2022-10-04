Search for City Manager continues with a town hall meeting scheduled

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search to fill the city manager position continues. A town hall meeting will be held Wednesday, October 5. The community is invited to attend and provide any thoughts they might have on the matter.

Mayor Pete Saenz says this is a valuable opportunity for the community to chime in on this vital process. “We’re asking the public, this is your opportunity to go by and express yourself and tell us what you’ve seen in the past, what you’re not happy with, and what you would like to see in the new city manager,” said Saenz.

The city selected SGR to help in the process by creating a profile for the position that will be posted for potential candidates. The position will be posted on their website in the next 10 days. It will include the necessary information for people interested in applying. Qualified semi-finalists will be chosen in 30 days.

Doug Thomas, the Senior Vice President and Executive Recruitment with SRG, said, “We’ve been asked to prioritize and select the semifinalist, so those semifinalists will then be starting to prepare additional information for the newly-seated council in January to be able to review that and select their finalist for the position.” Thomas adds” So, we’re looking at potentially interviewing for the candidates, assuming all schedules work, and the holidays, and things of that nature, probably towards the end of January or the first part of February, based upon everybody’s schedule at that stage.”

The town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library multi-purpose room, located at 1120 East Calton Road.

