Texas Department of Transportation to invest in local roadwork

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is heavily investing in local road projects over the course of a decade. They’ve allocated about $1.6 billion to be used over the next ten years towards streamlining traffic in Laredo.

The TxDOT district engineer, David Salazar says much of the work will focus on the I-69 corridor, starting at the World Trade Bridge. ”Those projects are about $240 million that we’re going to get. It’s going to have five overpasses, interstate standards with frontage roads; and then once you get to Saunders, we’re gonna have the continuation of I-69 towards Houston, so I-59 headed out will eventually go to four lanes, divided. It is a hope that with this project, we can alleviate the traffic we are receiving at World Trade and get them off I-35 and Interstate 10, and get them off the route to San Antonio, helping them alleviate traffic and having to direct routes directly to Houston,” said Salazar.

Another big project in the works is developing an elevated bridge for Cuatros Vientos and Lomas del Sur where they’re expecting a new sports complex, medical center, and housing developments in the future.

