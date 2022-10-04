Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Texas Department of Transportation to invest in local roadwork

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is heavily investing in local road projects over the course of a decade. They’ve allocated about $1.6 billion to be used over the next ten years towards streamlining traffic in Laredo.

The TxDOT district engineer, David Salazar says much of the work will focus on the I-69 corridor, starting at the World Trade Bridge. ”Those projects are about $240 million that we’re going to get. It’s going to have five overpasses, interstate standards with frontage roads; and then once you get to Saunders, we’re gonna have the continuation of I-69 towards Houston, so I-59 headed out will eventually go to four lanes, divided. It is a hope that with this project, we can alleviate the traffic we are receiving at World Trade and get them off I-35 and Interstate 10, and get them off the route to San Antonio, helping them alleviate traffic and having to direct routes directly to Houston,” said Salazar.

Another big project in the works is developing an elevated bridge for Cuatros Vientos and Lomas del Sur where they’re expecting a new sports complex, medical center, and housing developments in the future.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV
Man accused of stealing debit card arrested

Latest News

National Night Out happens at Sames Auto Arena today
Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting
Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting