Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

CBP seizes $1.5 in cocaine over a 3-day period

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officers with Customs and Border Protection seized $1.5 million in cocaine at several Laredo ports of entry.

The first incident happened at the Colombia-Solidarity bridge. It involved a 39-year-old man who had almost 12 lbs. of cocaine hidden in his tractor-trailer.

The second incident happened at Bridge #2 involving a 32-year-old man. With his personal belongings, CBP officers discovered 82 lbs. of alleged cocaine.

Meanwhile, a third incident involved a 48-year-old. In his vehicle, officers found 11 lbs. of cocaine concealed.

The fourth involved a 22-year-old. He was busted with almost 14 lbs. of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

In all four cases, the vehicles and drugs were seized and the drivers were all arrested.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
CBP seizes $1.5 in cocaine over a 3-day period
Man wanted for murder arrested
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide