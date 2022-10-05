CBP seizes $1.5 in cocaine over a 3-day period

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officers with Customs and Border Protection seized $1.5 million in cocaine at several Laredo ports of entry.

The first incident happened at the Colombia-Solidarity bridge. It involved a 39-year-old man who had almost 12 lbs. of cocaine hidden in his tractor-trailer.

The second incident happened at Bridge #2 involving a 32-year-old man. With his personal belongings, CBP officers discovered 82 lbs. of alleged cocaine.

Meanwhile, a third incident involved a 48-year-old. In his vehicle, officers found 11 lbs. of cocaine concealed.

The fourth involved a 22-year-old. He was busted with almost 14 lbs. of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

In all four cases, the vehicles and drugs were seized and the drivers were all arrested.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.