City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road.

The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.

People who work and live in the area say the sound of ambulance and police sirens is something they hear daily. Janet Duran works near Loop 20. She said, “When I’m putting gas at HEB Plus, you see and you hear all the cars racing and speeding.”

The new speed limit is going down from 60 miles per hour to 55. The affected area goes from Monarch Drive to Eskimo Drive. This is approximately two miles on Loop 20.

TxDOT asks drivers to do their part and be safe on the road. Raul Leal with TxDOT said, “we just ask the drivers to have major responsibility to help us end the streak of senseless deaths on Texas roads.” Leal says this November marks 22 years since Texas has not had 1 day without deaths on our roads. He adds that their goal is to have no deaths by 2050.

TxDOT says they hope the new speed limit will bring more safety to drivers for now while they finish the major project in Laredo with five overpasses in 2023.

Until the new signs are put in place, no citations will be given to people following the 60 miles per hour speed limit for the time being.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.