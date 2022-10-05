Federal funds allocated for new medical facility on Mines Rd. area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The medically under-served community in the Mines Road area will soon be getting some much-needed access to vital services.

Nearly $2 million in federal funds will be going towards the construction of the Gateway Mines Road Family Medicine Clinic. There are many obstacles for people who live out there when it comes to getting the medical attention they need, such as transportation issues and possibly a lack of insurance.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the clinic will help people who might otherwise have been reluctant in getting the health care they need, especially in an area that he says really needs it. ”There are no clinics west of I-35. So this year, we have announced the construction. It’s going to start soon on the west side of Laredo. It’s going to be the second clinic west of I-35. In this area, there are people that sometimes don’t have cars, and sometimes don’t have insurance. So without a car or without insurance, they’ll be able to provide services here,” said Cuellar.

The funding comes at a $1.99 million federal earmark. The facility will cover medical services, primary care, dental, and mental health.

