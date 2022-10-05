Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications

By NBC News
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC News) - A federal appeals court rules the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA violates U.S. immigration law.

The Obama-era program provides deportation protection and work permits to nearly 600,000 immigrant “Dreamers” who lack legal status.

A three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create DACA in 2012.

This backs up a July 2021 ruling from a federal judge in Texas who barred the Biden administration from enrolling new immigrants in the decade-old program.

Despite its conclusion, the appeals court did not order the Biden administration to shut down DACA completely or stop processing renewal applications.

The judge left the policy for current beneficiaries but prohibits first-time applicants.

The Biden administration is likely to file a formal appeal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Appeals court orders another review of revised DACA
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications
Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications