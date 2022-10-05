Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications

(NBC News) - A federal appeals court rules the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA violates U.S. immigration law.

The Obama-era program provides deportation protection and work permits to nearly 600,000 immigrant “Dreamers” who lack legal status.

A three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create DACA in 2012.

This backs up a July 2021 ruling from a federal judge in Texas who barred the Biden administration from enrolling new immigrants in the decade-old program.

Despite its conclusion, the appeals court did not order the Biden administration to shut down DACA completely or stop processing renewal applications.

The judge left the policy for current beneficiaries but prohibits first-time applicants.

The Biden administration is likely to file a formal appeal.

