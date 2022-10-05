Shop Local
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested.

Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street.

After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras.

A total of five people have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal.

Officials have confirmed that Villarreal died from several gunshot wounds to the body.

“We’re not at liberty to say how we were able to locate him. Or how they were able to locate him. They brought him in and it was really without incident. In these cases, we have the ability to triangulate people so thanks to the U.S. Marshals they were able to arrest him”, said Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department.

Police add that there are several factors in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Aside from Javier Contreras, Christian Salinas, 28, and Damian Contreras,19, were also charged with murder.

While Kayleen Contreras, 20, and Paula Gonzalez, 26, were charged with failure to report a felony.

