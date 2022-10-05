Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Appeals court orders another review of revised DACA
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications
Federal judge declares DACA program illegal; halts new applications