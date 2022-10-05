‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive.

It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.

Hinojosa said the sculpture invites Laredoans to feel respect and love for the city and for the precious natural element that is necessary to live. ”I want to embellish the city and educate the city to maintain our water clean and feel proud of their city at the same time,” said Hinojosa.

According to the city, this was ranked the highest out of a call for artists that they did several years back, seeking environment-conscious permanent public art installations. The project was made possible through the National Endowment for Arts grant.

It is one of three public art pieces the city has unveiled.

