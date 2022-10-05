Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive

‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive.

It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.

Hinojosa said the sculpture invites Laredoans to feel respect and love for the city and for the precious natural element that is necessary to live. ”I want to embellish the city and educate the city to maintain our water clean and feel proud of their city at the same time,” said Hinojosa.

According to the city, this was ranked the highest out of a call for artists that they did several years back, seeking environment-conscious permanent public art installations. The project was made possible through the National Endowment for Arts grant.

It is one of three public art pieces the city has unveiled.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
CBP seizes $1.5 in cocaine over a 3-day period
Man wanted for murder arrested
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide