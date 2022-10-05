Laredo homicide suspect found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted in connection to Laredo’s 11th homicide of the year has been captured.

Javier Contreras, 41, was arrested Tuesday evening near the area of Mcpherson Rd. and Manor Rd. in Laredo.

According to Laredo Police Department, there was a brief chase on foot leading up to the arrest.

LPD reported that the arrest was made possible by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Contreras is charged with Murder Felony 1.

As of Tuesday night, 5 people have been charged and arrested in connection to the death of Alfredo Villarreal, 28.

On Monday morning, Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at the Town North Mobile Home & RV Park located at the 300 block of International Boulevard.

Authorities believe that the vehicle had been parked at the location since early Sunday morning.

After examining the body, officials discovered that Villarreal died from several gunshot wounds to the body.

Aside from Javier Contreras, Christian Salinas, 28, and Damian Contreras,19, were also charged with murder.

While Kayleen Contreras, 20, and Paula Gonzalez, 26, were charged with failure to report a felony.

