Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo homicide suspect found

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted in connection to Laredo’s 11th homicide of the year has been captured.

Javier Contreras, 41, was arrested Tuesday evening near the area of Mcpherson Rd. and Manor Rd. in Laredo.

According to Laredo Police Department, there was a brief chase on foot leading up to the arrest.

LPD reported that the arrest was made possible by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Contreras is charged with Murder Felony 1.

As of Tuesday night, 5 people have been charged and arrested in connection to the death of Alfredo Villarreal, 28.

On Monday morning, Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at the Town North Mobile Home & RV Park located at the 300 block of International Boulevard.

Authorities believe that the vehicle had been parked at the location since early Sunday morning.

After examining the body, officials discovered that Villarreal died from several gunshot wounds to the body.

Aside from Javier Contreras, Christian Salinas, 28, and Damian Contreras,19, were also charged with murder.

While Kayleen Contreras, 20, and Paula Gonzalez, 26, were charged with failure to report a felony.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Laredo daycare center
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
Francisco Benito Marquez
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
24-year-old Roberto Puente.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide

Latest News

JAVIER CONTRERAS ARRESTED, LAREDO, TX
JAVIER CONTRERAS ARRESTED, LAREDO, TX
New Goodwill store providing new opportunities
New Goodwill store provides new opportunities in Laredo
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Laredo Fire Department asks community to remember fallen firefighters
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found in north Laredo trailer park