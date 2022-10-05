Shop Local
Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police officers sat down with the community for a cup of joe this morning.

Wednesday, October 5, is National Coffee with a Cop Day, but this is usually a monthly event for the Laredo Police Department. They take some time on Saturday mornings to share a cup of joe with Laredo residents at different McDonald’s across town.

This morning the event took place at 2102 Saunders Street. Investigator Joe Baeza with the department said, ”So far this morning, we’ve had people who come up to us, not only with their kids but also to bring up concerns that they see in their neighborhoods, speeding cars, whatever the case may be. So this is what this is for. We want to make sure that we hear their concerns and do something about it.”

Officers invite the community to keep an eye on their social media pages to find out when the next event like this will take place.

