Laredoans voice concerns regarding low water pressure

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Laredoans are experiencing issues with their water pressure, and they are saying this is not the first time.

During Monday’s City Council meeting the issue was brought up by District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez.

It’s not just the people in north Laredo, some people who live near United South High School are also experiencing issues.

Dr. Martinez says he’s received several text messages about it from his constituents.

During the meeting, Utilities Director Arturo Garcia said the low water pressure is due to old pipelines that are in need of repairs.

Dr. Martinez believes the lack of personnel could be a factor.

“We don’t have a systematic plan in place, at least in my estimation to address this issue, they address numerous issues: old pipes, valves that aren’t properly working or all sorts of things, at least it doesn’t appear in there. There’s always this issue of manpower that’s brought up, but ultimately, we had 3 years to address this situation”, said Dr. Martinez.

In the end, council asked Garcia to come up with a plan of action to respond to constituents who are experiencing low water pressure issues.

In the meantime, Dr. Martinez adds they will continue to try allocate more funds to fix water issues.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.