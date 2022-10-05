Shop Local
Not much of a change

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning slightly humid in the upper 60s with cloudy skies .

Today warm partly to mostly sunny skies a high of 90.

Tonight pleasant partly cloudy skies a low in the upper 60s.

For the remainder of the week highs will be in the low 90s to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Also, by the end of the week we are looking at humid conditions with rain chance.

Have a great day.

