Sames Kia announces 10th ‘Kia In The Classroom’ program at UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sames Kia is partnering up with UISD to drive kids back into the classrooms with an incentive.

The school district and the dealership announced their 10th annual “Kia in the Classroom” initiative. It’s a program where the dealership allows a high school student with perfect attendance to enter a drawing for a chance to win a new car on graduation day.

For a 10th consecutive year, Sames Kia continues to promote daily school attendance with the “Sames Kia In The Classroom” program. The acclaimed dealership partnered with UISD in 2013 to increase student attendance at the high school level by incentivizing classroom attendance.The kickoff for this year’s campaign was hosted inside the Sames Kia dealership located at 6621 Dan Dario Avenue. Students from United H.S. United South H.S., J.B. Alexander H.S., and L.B. Johnson H.S. attended the press conference with their Principals and Student Activity Coordinators.

As in previous years, students attending all four high UISD schools have an opportunity to win a new 2023 Kia Soul . Students who achieve perfect attendance per each 9 week period may submit up to four contest vouchers during the school year (once per each nine week period). The aforementioned vouchers are distributed to qualifying students at their respective campuses. Once completed, each student must visit the Sames Kia showroom to remit their entry. A total of 16 finalists will be determined by random drawing at a later date, and the winner of the 2023 Kia Soul will be revealed prior to one of the district’s high school graduation ceremonies. The Laredo Federal Credit will cover tax, title, and license fees for the winner, and A&K World Class Driving School will provide a complimentary driving instruction course.

“The Sames family of automotive dealerships have been serving the transportation needs of Laredo and surrounding communities for many generations. As business leaders and role models, their legacy of giving back to the community and supporting public school education continues with the 10th anniversary of “Kia In The Classroom”. This student incentive has had a measurably positive impact on our high school attendance numbers for which we are very grateful. I would like to thank Ms. Evelyn Sames and Mr. Hank Sames for their long-standing and noble service to our students and employees. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the Laredo Federal Credit Union and A&K Driving School for their contributions”, said UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez. UISD high school students may obtain more information about “Sames Kia in the Classroom” through their student activity coordinators or campus administrators.

