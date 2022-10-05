Shop Local
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The state will not be pursuing the death penalty in the case of the man accused of killing several women back in 2018.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Alicia Hernandez Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz.

Juan David Ortiz in court

On Wednesday, October 5, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said the decision was made after consulting with the victims’ families. ”So now it goes from a death penalty to life without parole. The case should now shorten from a two-month trial to possibly a two-week trial. The case jury selection will be October 21 in Bexar County,” said Alaniz.

The presentation of evidence will begin on November 28 in the Bexar County Court of Law #5.

