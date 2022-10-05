Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Elections Office

File photo:
File photo:(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Election season is officially underway, and the Webb County Elections Office wants to make sure all eligible county residents are registered to vote by Oct. 11.

Early Voting starts Oct. 24 and Election Day is on Nov. 8.

The Webb County Elections Office can answer any questions regarding voter registration as well as where to register to vote.

Their office is located at 1110 Washington St. Suite 103 Laredo, Tx 78040.

Their phone number is 956-523-4050.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Webb County Elections Office click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Body found in north Laredo trailer park
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park

Latest News

Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it