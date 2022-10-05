WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Election season is officially underway, and the Webb County Elections Office wants to make sure all eligible county residents are registered to vote by Oct. 11.

Early Voting starts Oct. 24 and Election Day is on Nov. 8.

The Webb County Elections Office can answer any questions regarding voter registration as well as where to register to vote.

Their office is located at 1110 Washington St. Suite 103 Laredo, Tx 78040.

Their phone number is 956-523-4050.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Webb County Elections Office click here.

