Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road.

A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before, however that has not been confirmed.

The woman confronted several elected officials on different issues.

Witnesses say she allegedly broke a reporter’s camera.

Authorities were contacted and she was detained by Laredo Police.

