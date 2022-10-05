Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road.

A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before, however that has not been confirmed.

The woman confronted several elected officials on different issues.

Witnesses say she allegedly broke a reporter’s camera.

Authorities were contacted and she was detained by Laredo Police.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javier Contreras
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows Juan David Ortiz, a...
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
City of Laredo decides not to renew Tecos' contract
City of Laredo decides not to renew Tecos' contract
Man wanted in homicide case arrested
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested