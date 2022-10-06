Shop Local
1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

Bystanders in the area told KVVU that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

