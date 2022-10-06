Shop Local
3 injured after shooting in north Laredo

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A shooting has been reported in north Laredo with several victims injured.

The Laredo Police Department responded to the scene at the 800 block of Nafta Boulevard. According to police, there are three victims in this shooting. All have been taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.

