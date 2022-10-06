Shop Local
Alexander High School Band to hold Zombie Run

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a couple of weeks, you might see the walking dead at a north Laredo Park taking part in a good cause.

Halloween may be weeks away, but the Alexander High School band will be holding an early celebration.

The band will be holding a 5K Zombie Run and walk at North Central Park on Saturday, Oct 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Runners will pound the track at the park while getting chased by zombies, much like the Walking Dead. The remaining survivors will receive a medal at the end.

Pre-registration is officially underway.

The run is $20 for pre-registration and on site is $30.

The first 250 people who register will get a zombie t-shirt.

For more information you can e-mail ahsbbcgrep@gmail.com or ahsbbsarge@gmail.com.

