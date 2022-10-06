Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Arrest warrant issued for former Tamaulipas Governor

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) -Authorities in Mexico are on the trail of former Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca now that he no longer has immunity offered by the position.

According to Mexican media, a federal judge granted the attorney general’s office a new arrest warrant against Cabeza de Vaca on organized crime charges.

The prosecutor’s office has also asked the National Institute of Migration to issue an immigration alert advising any potential ports of entry of any movement from the former governor.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident

Latest News

Arrest warrant issued for former Tamaulipas Governor
Arrest warrant issued for former Tamaulipas Governor
Mexico celebrates the Cry of Independence
Mexico celebrates the Cry of Independence
Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds
Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds
Mexican president blames poverty and border security for migrant deaths