Arrest warrant issued for former Tamaulipas Governor

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) -Authorities in Mexico are on the trail of former Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca now that he no longer has immunity offered by the position.

According to Mexican media, a federal judge granted the attorney general’s office a new arrest warrant against Cabeza de Vaca on organized crime charges.

The prosecutor’s office has also asked the National Institute of Migration to issue an immigration alert advising any potential ports of entry of any movement from the former governor.

