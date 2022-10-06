Shop Local
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.

Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III is a Laredoan reported missing since September 30, 2022.
Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III is a Laredoan reported missing since September 30, 2022.(FBI)

Jasso is about 5′7″ and about 120 pounds, is balding with brown facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey faded pants, a beige t-shirt with a picture of St. Jude with grey sleeves underneath and black tennis shoes. He has a large tattoo on his back and tattoos on his arms.

If you know anything about Jasso’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.

Below is the full press release:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, is seeking information from the public about a missing Laredo man.

Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III, 38, was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in Laredo, Texas. He then walked across the bridge to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico and had been visiting family members there. He was expected by family to cross the bridge back into the United States but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Jasso is approximately 5′7″ in height, approximately 120 pounds, is balding with brown facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey faded pants, a beige T-shirt with a picture of St. Jude with grey sleeves underneath and black tennis shoes. He has a large tattoo on his back and tattoos on his arms. Jasso has a medical condition requiring medication and it is unknown if he is in possession of that needed medication.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

