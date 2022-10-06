Shop Local
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station, KGNS, is teaming up Cigna Health for a health fair.

This is a great opportunity to head out and take advantage of the different services being offered by Cigna and our other health partners.

The fair is this Saturday, October 8 at Mall del Norte from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is completely free and open to the public.

