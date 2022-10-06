Shop Local
LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new administrative offices

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new administrative building located in central Laredo on Thursday, October 6.

The new offices are located where the former Civic Center used to be at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. LISD officials say it will house about 200 staffers and will have space for the theater community.

Within the administrative building, there will be a conference center named after the late Dr. Marcus Nelson. Dr. Nelson served as a superintendent for the district from 2009 to 2017. He passed away in May 2021. Family members of Dr. Nelson were present for the dedication ceremony.

