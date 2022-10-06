Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry.

The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.

According to Houston authorities, Chacon has an aggravated Kidnapping warrant from Harris County and is the primary person of interest in the capital murder case of Maira Gutierrez. Officials said that Chacon had fled the country and was in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Officers and federal agencies worked through the night to negotiate directly with Chacon for a safe surrender at the Laredo port of entry.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Chacon arrived as a pedestrian at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo and turned himself in to CBP officers where they confirmed Chacon had an outstanding state warrant for felony aggravated kidnapping charges from Harris County Sheriff’s Department and pending murder charges from Pasadena.

Chacon was turned over to U.S. Marshals for transport to Webb County jail. Houston law enforcement has made its way to Webb County to take custody of the suspect and return him to Pasadena.

