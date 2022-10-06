Shop Local
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly breaks into his former employer’s house and the Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding him.

Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation.

The case was reported back in July 2022. It’s believed he broke into a home on the 100 block of Fresnos Loop. The home was ransacked and several items were taken, including a gun.

If anyone knows Mendez’s location, you’re asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

