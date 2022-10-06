Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening.

It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU.

The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire department says it was three cars and one vehicle rolled over.

The middle and outer northbound lanes are closed.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.