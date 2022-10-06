Shop Local
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Under a full moon, one of downtown Laredo’s historical buildings will host a live music event in its garden.

The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting “Noche bohemia” featuring music from --- Trio Los Principes. The event is taking place this weekend and best of all, it’s free.

Jorge Santana with the Webb County Historical Commission said, “Remember, Laredo was established in 1755. So that’s more than 200 years of history. Casa Ortiz was a home that was built in the early 1800s. You can overlook the river. So, imagine being there in the garden, listening to music, under the full moon, with the river, free. What more can you ask for?”

The event is taking place this Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

