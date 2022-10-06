North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic north American tour makes its way to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo this week, all to raise awareness about the plight of the monarch butterfly. It’s called the 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour.

It began in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will end at the monarch sanctuary in Michoacan, Mexico where the monarch overwinters after completing an epic 1,200-mile journey.

The tour aims to raise $100,000 to plant 60,000 oyamel fir trees at the sanctuary in Michoacan, helping re-establish the monarch population.

On Thursday, October 6, several groups and students from both sides of the border got together for a special ceremony. Tricia Cortez, the executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center said, ”They’re going to build and plant a monarch pollinator garden at Tres Laredo Park so that in the future, the monarch butterfly, as it’s passing back and forth, it has some food and a place to rest.”

The Laredo/Nuevo Laredo stop is also featuring the following events:

Executive Briefing on Binational Riverfront Project, Friday, October 7, 2022, 3:30 p.m.,

Estacion Palabra, Av. César López de Lara 1020, Centro, 88000 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, MX

Children’s Monarch Butterfly Celebration, Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Estacion Palabra, Av. César López de Lara 1020, Centro, 88000 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, MX

