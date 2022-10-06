Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly

North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly
North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic north American tour makes its way to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo this week, all to raise awareness about the plight of the monarch butterfly. It’s called the 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour.

It began in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will end at the monarch sanctuary in Michoacan, Mexico where the monarch overwinters after completing an epic 1,200-mile journey.

The tour aims to raise $100,000 to plant 60,000 oyamel fir trees at the sanctuary in Michoacan, helping re-establish the monarch population.

On Thursday, October 6, several groups and students from both sides of the border got together for a special ceremony. Tricia Cortez, the executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center said, ”They’re going to build and plant a monarch pollinator garden at Tres Laredo Park so that in the future, the monarch butterfly, as it’s passing back and forth, it has some food and a place to rest.”

The Laredo/Nuevo Laredo stop is also featuring the following events:

Executive Briefing on Binational Riverfront Project, Friday, October 7, 2022, 3:30 p.m.,

Estacion Palabra, Av. César López de Lara 1020, Centro, 88000 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, MX

Children’s Monarch Butterfly Celebration, Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Estacion Palabra, Av. César López de Lara 1020, Centro, 88000 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, MX

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo

Latest News

LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new offices
LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new offices
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
Man arrested for aggravated kidnapping
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo