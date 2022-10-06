Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road.

On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with cocaine, instruments to manufacture the drug, as well as thousands in cash.

Eduardo Levya, Jr. and Sharon Nicole Sauceda were arrested and taken to jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the residence is located close to a children’s daycare. Child Protective Services was also contacted to conduct a welfare check since three children are residing in the apartment.

Below is the full press release:

On Thursday, October 6, Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road.

As a result of the search, several baggies holding a powdery substance believed to be cocaine were discovered inside of the residence along with paraphernalia, instruments used to manufacture cocaine, and approximately $8,400 in cash.

Suspects Eduardo Leyva Jr and Sharon Nicole Sauceda were arrested and charged for possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 (cocaine), Felony 1 and possession of marijuana Felony 3. They were both transported to the Webb County Jail without bond pending magistration.

The cocaine weighed 144.2 grams and has a street value of $7,200. The marijuana weighed 5.7 pounds and has a street value of $8,500.

The residence is located approximately 500 feet from a children’s daycare. Child Protective Services was contacted to conduct a welfare check since three children are residing in the apartment.

“I congratulate my team of investigators for a job well done. These drugs could have very easily ended up in the hands of the children who reside in the apartment or in the hands of the children from the nearby school,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar. “I continue to remind the public to please report any suspicious activities in your neighborhoods by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878).”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.