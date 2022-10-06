Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road.

On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with cocaine, instruments to manufacture the drug, as well as thousands in cash.

Eduardo Levya, Jr. and Sharon Nicole Sauceda were arrested and taken to jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the residence is located close to a children’s daycare. Child Protective Services was also contacted to conduct a welfare check since three children are residing in the apartment.

Below is the full press release:

On Thursday, October 6, Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road.

As a result of the search, several baggies holding a powdery substance believed to be cocaine were discovered inside of the residence along with paraphernalia, instruments used to manufacture cocaine, and approximately $8,400 in cash.

Suspects Eduardo Leyva Jr and Sharon Nicole Sauceda were arrested and charged for possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 (cocaine), Felony 1 and possession of marijuana Felony 3. They were both transported to the Webb County Jail without bond pending magistration.

The cocaine weighed 144.2 grams and has a street value of $7,200. The marijuana weighed 5.7 pounds and has a street value of $8,500.

The residence is located approximately 500 feet from a children’s daycare. Child Protective Services was contacted to conduct a welfare check since three children are residing in the apartment.

“I congratulate my team of investigators for a job well done. These drugs could have very easily ended up in the hands of the children who reside in the apartment or in the hands of the children from the nearby school,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar. “I continue to remind the public to please report any suspicious activities in your neighborhoods by calling our hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878).”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo

Latest News

KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
Tecos fans react to city's decision
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract