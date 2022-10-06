Shop Local
Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol

US Border Patrol(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members.

On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.

Hector Angel-Centeno has been convicted of Aggravated Assault and Firing of a weapon.

Hector Angel-Centeno arrested by Border Patrol(U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

Gustavo Angel-Centeno has prior convictions for Resisting an officer, Firing of a Weapon and Larceny.

Gustavo Angel-Centeno arrested by Border Patrol(U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

The Angel-Centeno brothers were taken to the Laredo South Station for prosecution.

