Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four days since Laredo City Council members decided not to renew the contact for the Tecolotes of los dos Laredos.

This means the 2023 season will only be played on the other side of the border in Nuevo Laredo instead of UniTrade.

Many local baseball fans took to social media to voice their frustration regarding the city’s decision.

Some of them are sad to hear that the Tecos might not be playing their next season in the Gateway City.

Others are blaming current city council members about the decision.

As previously mentioned, Council members Alberto Torres, Ruben Gutierrez, Dr. Marte Martinez, Vanessa Perez & Alyssa Cigarroa sided against renewing the contract.

While Vidal Rodriguez & Mercurio Martinez council members for district two & three said they were in favor of renewing the contract.

In the meantime, council members and the Tecos general manager team are open for any discussion for renewal options, so people can enjoy watching the Tecos play at UniTrade Stadium or another venue in the city.

