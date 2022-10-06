Tent court facility by Bridge 2 dismantled after three years

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After three years, the entire tent facility by Bridge #2 is being taken down.

In 2019, the tents went up to help handle backlogged cases of migrants seeking to remain in the country. On Thursday, October 6, crews were seen dismantling the area.

The end of the migrant protection protocol known as Remain in Mexico policy is one of the reasons why the tents are coming down. U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed a new immigration court to deal with the cases. “I was able to create eight new immigration courts with judges, support staff, and attorneys to hear immigration cases in Laredo. So they are already in Laredo, already operating. It’s good that cases are heard here. It took me two years to convince the Trump administration to agree with me. I put the money and we already put the courtrooms. We already put judges, not all of them, but we put a good number there,” said Cuellar.

The courts are located along Jacaman Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.