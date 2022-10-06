Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tent court facility by Bridge 2 dismantled after three years

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After three years, the entire tent facility by Bridge #2 is being taken down.

In 2019, the tents went up to help handle backlogged cases of migrants seeking to remain in the country. On Thursday, October 6, crews were seen dismantling the area.

The end of the migrant protection protocol known as Remain in Mexico policy is one of the reasons why the tents are coming down. U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar confirmed a new immigration court to deal with the cases. “I was able to create eight new immigration courts with judges, support staff, and attorneys to hear immigration cases in Laredo. So they are already in Laredo, already operating. It’s good that cases are heard here. It took me two years to convince the Trump administration to agree with me. I put the money and we already put the courtrooms. We already put judges, not all of them, but we put a good number there,” said Cuellar.

The courts are located along Jacaman Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman detained after disrupting press conference
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
Juan David Ortiz
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
Loop 20 accident
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
Man wanted for murder arrested
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo

Latest News

KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
Tecos fans react to city's decision
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract